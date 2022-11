Not Available

Lida Vanda Liusia is a documentary as well as a bizarre, lyrical journey - an adventure for reconciliation, whilst traveling by car from Lithuania through Belarus and Poland, then through Germany and France to England. Lida, Vanda and Liusia have never seen Western Europe, but always wanted to. Through quarrels, disputes, fatigue and rivalry, the women confront themselves and their loneliness, seeking fulfillment in the backdrop of their love for their granddaughters.