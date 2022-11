Not Available

To the outside world, Kathy is the very picture of a happy and fulfilled modern woman. She has a beautiful baby boy, a clever, handsome husband and a glamorous, high-powered job. But not everybody is fooled. Her colleague, Heja, knows the truth: the cracks in Kathy's marriage, her anxieties about motherhood, and her fear of failure at work. Heja is perfectly placed to destroy Kathy's life. And if she succeeds, she can claim the one thing she wants most...