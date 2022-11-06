Not Available

Lieb Vaterland magst ruhig sein

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

1964 in Berlin, not long after the raise of the wall that separated the city: ex-prisoner Bruno is chosen by the eastern secret agency to be sent west with a special order. However as soon as he's crossed the border, he reports to the police. He claims his order was to kidnap someone, but he doesn't know who yet. He's forced to continue feignedly. However the east agents don't really trust him and play a double game...

Cast

Catherine AllégretMietzi
Georg MarischkaFanzelau
Günter PfitzmannPrangel
Rudolf WesselyWieland
Margot WernerNelly
Dietrich FrauboesBräsig

View Full Cast >

Images