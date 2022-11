Not Available

The construction of the new community center for a town on the Sognefjord could inspire Agnes' career. Shortly after arriving, the architect meets unexpectedly her long-time childhood sweetheart Kristian again. Although he is now married to the mayor Luisa, flare up between the two old feelings. Why only Luisa selected among many architects just Agnes for this job? It all looks like Luisa has threaded the clash together from a long way. But what is she aiming for?