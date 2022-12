Not Available

Freyja, who is twenty-seven, comes to the capital from a provincial village. Freyja is commissioned to do research for a film about Margareta Glas-Larsson (78) and Emil Ostermann (93). The encounter with these people who were both persecuted during the National-Socialist period - Emil was able to escape, Margareta was deported to Auschwitz - causes Freyja to delve into her own past - a confrontation with life and death.