Liebe, Sex und Seitensprünge

The story of two couples who are neighbors and the marital problems caused by the unexpected arrival of two important personages of their past. The first couple, Carlos and Ana, live on the seventh floor of a building. Ana feels she's entitled to more love than her husband is willing to give. Suddenly, an old friend, Tomás, reappears after many years away and stays at their house. Andréa and Miguel live in the building across the street and are also going through a marriage crisis. In a party, they meet Cláudia, Miguel's first girlfriend, and she has no place to stay. Naturally, she's invited to sleep at their place. The presence of the two newcomers will cause many changes in their relationships.