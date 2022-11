Not Available

The marine doctor Dr. med. Karen Stendal is assigned to the sailing training ship Albatros, which heads her great love Gregor Simonis as captain. But contrary to expectations Gregor behaves emphatically cool and dismissive to the attractive doctor. During a trip ashore in Lisbon, Karen indulges in an affair with the charming journalist Thomas Sand. But when Karen learns the reason for Gregor's peculiar restraint, she knows he needs her more than ever.