From MoMA- " 1914. Denmark. Directed by August Blom, Holger-Madsen. Screenplay by Arthur Schnitzler. With Valdemar Psilander, Christel Holch, Augusta Blad. A rare and tantalizing fragment of the first Schnitzler film adaptation. As scholar Jan-Christopher Horak observes, “Schnitzler’s play Liebelei was first performed in 1895 at Vienna’s prestigious Burgtheater. As early as 1912, Schnitzler’s keen interest in cinema led him to begin negotiations with the Nordisk Film Company. At the time he hoped to have his own script produced without recourse to written titles, ‘since only by experimenting with the cinema in its purest form can a standard equal to that of literature be achieved.’ However, [Blom] and Holger-Madsen’s Liebelei, with the famous Danish actor Vlademar Psilander, was released with titles, and a Danish setting. Schnitzler was disappointed but not angry.” Courtesy the Danish Film Institute and Nordisk Film. 15 min."