Liebeskuss am Bosporus

For the music historian Jakob collapses his well-ordered, quiet world, when he realizes that he can earn no more money with his original work. When he hears that a Türkpop label is looking for a summer hit, he sees his chance. Although this genre of music is completely alien to him, he decides to expand his knowledge in this area in order to find "the" summer hit and be able to pay his rent again. Out of necessity, the lover of Bach cantatas and dark concert halls exchanges his old Berlin apartment for an extended weekend for an apartment in Istanbul