Liebling, lass uns scheiden

Let's Get Divorced, Darling! Franziska Klaus (42) wants to divorce her husband Oliver (47). He is convinced that she has another guy. As a successful business woman Franziska would have plenty of opportunities. Whereas he, Oliver, looks after the house and their children, Anna (15) and Tim (17). But Franziska is only flirting with Maik, the junior consultant in the company. While Oliver sacrificed his dreams of being a painter in favor of his wife's career. While Franziska is in London with Maik, on business, Oliver meets his French teenage love, Sophie. As an art dealer she encourages him to start painting again. By and by Oliver begins to emancipate from Franziska, and finds his old self again, the daredevil he used to be. At the same time, in London, Franziska reconsiders - Oliver is Mister Right after all! .