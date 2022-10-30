Lien Se Langstaan Skoene

Not Available

This coming-of-age drama tells about a high school girl who resorts to begging to support her family. Lien Jooste’s life falls apart when her father is arrested for fraud and her mother develops a drinking problem. They lose everything and go from being an upstanding, affluent family living in a nice neighbourhood to a broken mess – living in a small flat and struggling to get by. Due to her mother’s drinking, Lien has to take on the role of mother for both her mom and her younger brother Braam.