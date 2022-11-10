Not Available

Lies & Alibis

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Con man Ray Elliot decides to leave crime behind to start a company that sells fake alibis to clients who have been unfaithful to their significant others. It seems that the streetwise Ray has found his calling, until he unexpectedly becomes a murder suspect in a case involving one of his most influential customers. Now, as the police and an assassin called "The Mormon" track Ray, he and his attractive assistant, Lola, must clear their own names.

Cast

Steve CooganRay Elliot
Rebecca RomijnLola Davis
Selma BlairAdelle
James BrolinBob Hatch
Sam ElliottThe Mormon
Jaime KingHeather

