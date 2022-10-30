Not Available

Amber city is the last city on earth with a breathable atmosphere. In this climate of fear and paranoia, Isan Epel finds herself trapped by her employers, Schilman's inc, after working in secret for two years. Without any memories of her past, she hides in order to escape from her pursuers, and tries to disclose the content of a mysterious microdisc. The narcotic agent Phil Comb is then hired to find her and the disc. But he is too damaged by the drugs he consumes, and loses more and more contact with reality while he begins to understand the machiavellian conspiration around him. His meeting with Isan is going to reveal to him much more than he could have imagined...