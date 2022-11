Not Available

Based in New York City, “Life After” is about Nisha, a single mother and Indian immigrant living in Queens. After her only child, Zara, passes away unexpectedly, Nisha decides to learn about her daughter’s life in Manhattan. Out of her element, Nisha is forced to examine parts of who her daughter was that she had tried to ignore. Most significantly, Zara’s sexual orientation. Only through meeting her daughter’s partner, does Nisha finally begin to grieve the loss of her child.