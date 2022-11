Not Available

Django Reinhardt, the Roma genius, born to Gypsy parents in 1910, is considered by many to be the single most important guitarist in the entire history of jazz. To honor the 100th anniversary of Django's birth, one hundred of his disciples, including his grandson David Reinhardt, have gathered together for the Django 100 Centennial Tour -- traveling the world to pay homage to this exceptional type-setter who marked the 20th century.