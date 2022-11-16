Life Almost Wonderful

Not Available

The Liliev brothers share a surname but don’t seem to have anything else in common, not even a father. They got it from their mother Lily, who is no longer alive. The eldest brother, Alexander, is a hairdresser who likes wearing makeup and taking part in hairdressing contests. The middle brother, Bozhidar, has chosen to live as a monk but finds it difficult to adhere to his vows. The youngest – James - is a macho type of guy who wants to be a TV star and is planning to marry his girlfriend.