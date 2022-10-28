Not Available

Life and Amazing Aventures of Robinson Crusoe

  • Adventure

Odessa Film Studio

In the seventeenth century, Robinson Crusoe is shipwrecked on a desert island and is the only survivor. He takes steps to get food and shelter, hoping one day to be rescued. One day a band of black men arrive by boat and are about to execute one of their number; Crusoe saves him and drives them off, and names the man Friday, and teaches him Crusoe's on language. They survive together, but will they ever be rescued?

Yevgeni Zharikov
Ermengeld Konovalov
Leonid KuravlyovRobinson

