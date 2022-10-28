Life and Amazing Aventures of Robinson Crusoe

Not Available

In the seventeenth century, Robinson Crusoe is shipwrecked on a desert island and is the only survivor. He takes steps to get food and shelter, hoping one day to be rescued. One day a band of black men arrive by boat and are about to execute one of their number; Crusoe saves him and drives them off, and names the man Friday, and teaches him Crusoe's on language. They survive together, but will they ever be rescued?