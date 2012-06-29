2012

'Life and Freaky Times of Uncle Luke' A modern Miami adaptation of the 1962 French short film 'La Jetee', the film recounts Luke's (Uncle Luke, legendary rapper from the hip-hop group 2 Live Crew) rise to fame as he changes the face of hip-hop and fights for first amendment rights, and later as he ushers Miami into a golden era of peace and prosperity as Mayor. Everything changes when a nuclear meltdown at Turkey Point Power Plant turns Miami into a radioactive wasteland filled with mutants, and Luke is the only survivor left unscathed. Directed by visual and performance artist Jillian Mayer, the entire movie takes place in custom built installations which distort and play with visual perspectives