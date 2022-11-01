Not Available

Comedic host and pro surfer, Benji Weatherley, takes the worlds biggest names in surf, skate and snow and one very famous musician around the world to experience each others sports first hand. From the exotic island of Kandui in the Mentawaiis for world class surfing to the concrete jungle of Japan for indoor snowboarding, surfing a man made wave pool and skating the streets of Osaka, to the majestic white caps of Whistler for insane powder moments. Traditionally, these pro athletes are presented solely within their individual sport. However, there is a common thread among these professions that unite them. Though surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding are all very different, they are all part of a revolution of sports called Action Sports. "Life as a Movie" explores this commonality in a cinematic and realistic manner as viewers get an up close and personal look into what actually goes into being a professional action sports athlete... Written by Mai Miyama