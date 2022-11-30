Life at Sea

Not Available

Carl Sefrhans grew up in Rockford, IL, where he attended East High School. After graduating in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Navy Reserves. In the reserves he had two years of training, two years active duty and two years standby reserves. Carl was stationed on the USS Austin and was apart of Operation Power Pack, a US intervention in the Dominican Republic. Despite not being in the Vietnam War, Carl received the same treatment upon returning home. This documentary highlights Carl's experiences during his time in service.