Life Crisis

As the time to retire comes, Abdurahman, a department employee who is honest, diligent and down-to-earth, has prepared himself. He manages to finish a university degree, with which he is sure that he can live his retirement period in peace with his six children. What happens is the opposite; he cannot get a new job. Susana, one of his daughters, becomes a prostitute. His wife, Ina in an effort to get money, is seduced by her own stepfather and is then caught in the act by her mother. On top of these troubles, his other daughter, Aminah, returns from abroad before finishing her studies because she is pregnant and is going through a mental breakdown. Corruption and the social depravity that it causes is the film’s theme.