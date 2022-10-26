Not Available

Life Feels Good

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Agencja Filmowa Telewizji Polskiej

Mateusz is an intelligent, romantic young man tragically trapped inside his own body, suffering from severe cerebral palsy that makes speech and controlled movement nearly impossible. Born into a loving family, Mateusz’s protected world is shattered when circumstances place him in an institution where he is misunderstood and mistreated. Featuring an astonishing, virtuoso lead performance, Life Feels Good beautifully recounts the true story of one man’s extraordinary efforts to endure in the face of impossible odds.

Cast

Dawid OgrodnikMateusz Rosinski
Arkadiusz JakubikMateusz's Father
Kamil TkaczYoung Mateusz
Dorota KolakMateusz's Mother
Anna NehrebeckaBliss Teacher
Katarzyna ZawadzkaMagda

