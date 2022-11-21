Life Fine Tuned

Not Available

The journey shows us what sound a spoiled young rock star makes when she is out of tune with life and how far her understudy will go to replace her. Star is the center of her universe when she discovers how small it really is. Paths cross between those climbing up the ladder, those falling off, and those putting the ladder away. This fresh, contemporary film offers the sounds of classical, rock, and bluegrass colliding as lives intersect, resulting in a new sound, a new life, a new beginning. In the end, Star discovers that the art to fine tuning her life is much like tuning a violin so she is in harmony with those around her, as she finds the family she never had.