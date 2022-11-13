Life From the Other Side

Not Available

Emily Limos, a 23-year-old Instagram influencer, and Moussa “Mouse” Lafitte, an Algerian immigrant in their struggle to make ends meet in New York City. With nearly a million followers, Em embraces the idea that millennials are the true hustlers and makes money any way she can, while Mouse, a 35-year-old boxer, serves as her driver and de-facto- bodyguard. The pair’s mutually-beneficial partnership allows Em a degree of safety and gives Mouse much-needed income as he pushes along his looming asylum application. As it becomes harder for the two to stay afloat, they soon realize that security might just come from each other.