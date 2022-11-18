Life Goes On

Not Available

The movie was originally a TV series exported by "9 Hong Kong Radio & TV Department". Its film version was used as a commemorative work for the 60th Anniversary of Radio 9 Hong Kong for a charity screening at the cinema. It describes the lives of firefighter Jiang Jiahe and his life before his death from cancer. Jiang's family is a dedicated firefighter. He loves his wife and family. Unfortunately, he contracted nasopharyngeal cancer. He was initially calm and under the careful treatment and care of the doctor and his wife, but his family was hit by a series of blows: his father was injured and fell to death; his younger brother’s career was frustrated; to solve family life, He was a part-time taxi driver who suffered from lung cancer because of overwork...