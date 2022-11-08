Not Available

White hat hacker Charlie (Derek Wilson, "Preacher," "Future Man") finds out that his best friend Bobby was caught masturbating on video and is now being blackmailed by the infamously unidentifiable Moraler - a glorified cyber bully who is the mastermind behind recent anti-establishment hacks. After struggling actress Carolyn (Jessica Copeland) gets hacked, Charlie and Jack decide to embark on a tense and amusing search for the twistedly righteous Moraler before he releases Bobby’s graphic masturbation video to social media. The suspense and wit keep you captivated and laughing with cameos from Sean Kleier ("Odd Mom Out") and Devin Ratray ("Nebraska," "Blue Ruin"). "Life Hack" is an incredibly relevant comedic cautionary tale about our digital privacy…or complete lack thereof.