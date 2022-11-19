Not Available

Life Happens deals with the topic of abortion in a unique, personal and ultimately uplifting way. Director Ash Greyson, who was nearly aborted just months before the Roe vs Wade decision, sets out on a journey to find others like him. In the process he uncovers the divisive issues, eventually finds some common ground, and seals it all up with compelling first person stories from mothers and children who narrowly escaped abortion. While pulling no punches, he skillfully replaces rhetoric and religion with hope and heart in what may be the most approachable film ever created on the topic.