Life in Australia: Brisbane

From The Film Australia Collection. Made by the Commonwealth Film Unit 1964. Directed by Robert Parker. Episode 1 of the Life in Australia series. This series was made to encourage immigration to Australia and to highlight the various social activities, employment and educational opportunities and lifestyles of the various cities and regional centres throughout Australia. This film shows an idyllic picture of life in the Queensland capital of Brisbane in the mid 1960s. Previously uploaded in SD it is now available in 4K HD.