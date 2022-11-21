Not Available

With no place to live, two strangers are stuck house sitting together. At odds, Mary and Homer soon realize the gravity of their situation and the necessity of joining forces, making money and pulling themselves out of the emotional hole they have lived in for years. This grounded romantic dramedy explores the hidden issues we all bury beneath the surface in a raw and touching way with humor and honesty. The cast includes, Josh McDermitt from The Walking Dead, Jim O’Heir from Parks and Recreation, Adam Lustick from Harvard Sailing Team, and Fortune Feimster from Chelsea Lately. Life in Color marks Katharine Emmer’s directorial debut. She also wrote, produced, edited and stars in the film.