Life in Short, Vol. 2

A doctor can predict the death of their patients (Terminal Case), an old man meets a teenager through an ad in the newspaper (Classifieds), two young people are assaulted in the historic center of Mexico City (We're Everywhere), a mechanic confesses that he did not fix the brakes on one of the cars in his workshop (Intolerant), two children witness how some students get beaten while riding the bus (Juliet), Mariana Rodriguez shows us forms in which murals by David Alfaro Siqueiros are constructed (Siqueiros Model), a desperate woman seeks medicine for her mother who has terminal cancer (Ambulance Music) and finally a voyeuristic man asks for assistance to his upstairs neighbors while someone is making love (Neighbours). Eight Mexican films packaged in a 90-minute feature, because life is SHORT.