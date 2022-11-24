Life in Synchro

Not Available

Synchronized skaters do it all — together. Synchronized ice skating can be a cold and unforgiving world, but to the women and girls who find family here, it’s home. Journey alongside skaters, both amateurs and professionals, as they push their teams and themselves beyond the routine and up towards greatness. They’re chasing Olympic dreams not just for themselves, but for their beloved yet largely overlooked sport. Together these skaters are out to prove the staying power of synchro.