The area code 310 has become much more than the prefix to telephone numbers in the Beverly Hills, Ca., area. Symbolizing the ultimate in celebrity status, it now adorns everything from license plates to T-shirts, with marketing help from the CEO of 310 Monitoring, Marc Laidler. This look at the phenomenon surrounding the area code centers on many a high-profile guest star, including Gary Payton, Dr. Dre, Outkast, Timbaland and more.