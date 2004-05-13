2004

Life is a Miracle (Serbian: Život je čudo) is a Serbian drama film. It was entered into the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. Luka has moved to Bosnia from Belgrade with his mentally unstable wife and his football-playing son, Miloš, to run a railway station and act as caretaker. Utterly engrossed in his work and blinded by natural optimism, Luka remains deaf to the increasingly persistent rumblings of war, which has broken out in Croatia and threatens to spread. When the conflict explodes, Miloš is denied his place on the football field when he must join the Serbian army, and his wife disappears on the arm of a Hungarian musician. Eventually, he receives news that Miloš has been taken prisoner of war. Luka considers suicide, but a profiteering acquaintance presents him with Sabaha, a Bosnian Muslim whom he has taken hostage. Luka intends to exchange Sabaha for Miloš, but the two fall in love after they are forced to flee deeper into Serb-controlled territory...