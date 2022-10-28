Life is But an Empty Dream

Not Available

The movie depicts various stories of show operating staff members working for rock festivals, who always dream of performing on the stage themselves. Dong-wan has been working for the Pentaport Rock Festival for 5 years. He is also a member of a music band dreaming about performing at the festival. In reality, however, it doesn’t seem like his dream will come true. Phillip has been looking for a job ever since he graduated from college. He applies for a part time job at the festival and gets an interpreter position. He tries his best to be a full time staff for the festival.