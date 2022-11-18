Life is Good by Ashish Shakya

Not Available

Life Is Good is Ashish Shakya's first-ever comedy special that has been honed over the last two years of his career, or the last 34 years of his existence - whichever backstory you prefer. Watch Ashish oscillate between goofy and sharp as he unleashes a volley of jokes on everything from the futility of nostalgia, to the ridiculousness of youth to stepmoms, terrorists, Bollywood, satire, romance and the pointlessness of existence. When asked why people should watch this special, Ashish said, "It's funny, it's chill, it's relatable AF - it won't change your life but you'll laugh, get some sweet dopamine hits and then go to bed with your someone special."* *Someone special not provided by comedian. Audiences are requested to make their own arrangements.