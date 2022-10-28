Life Is Life

Not Available

Pedantic policeman Frantisek (Ondrej Vetchý) wants to bring up his three daughters with a firm hand. He would like to see the girls coupled with capable and successful men, but instead they have the talent to find the opposite. Moreover, one of them is constantly trying to get pregnant, second one is only dating exotic fools and the third one is expecting a baby without knowing who is the father. Frantisek and his wife (Simona Stasová) always spend their vacation at the local lake, although the wife is dreaming of the seaside. One day she meets a bohemian writer with slightly suicidal tendencies (Miroslav Táborský) and an attractive colleague with Spanish roots (Kristína Peláková) walks into Frantisek's office and things get moving...