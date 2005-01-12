Life Is Ruff

Calvin Wheeler is a scheming 13-year-old boy with everything going for him, except for an original issue of his precious comic book collection. When a prized show-dog chases him down while skateboarding one day, his owner inadvertently convinces him to adopt and train a dog of his own. However the only one available, is an uncouth stray Labrador/St. Bernard-mix named Tyko from a local animal shelter, who proves to be more than anybody can handle.
|Kyle Massey
|Calvin Wheeler
|Kay Panabaker
|Emily Watson
|Mitchel Musso
|Raymond Figg
|Carter Jenkins
|Preston Price
|Mark Christopher Lawrence
|le père de Calvin
