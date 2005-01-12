2005

Life Is Ruff

  • Comedy
  • Family

Calvin Wheeler is a scheming 13-year-old boy with everything going for him, except for an original issue of his precious comic book collection. When a prized show-dog chases him down while skateboarding one day, his owner inadvertently convinces him to adopt and train a dog of his own. However the only one available, is an uncouth stray Labrador/St. Bernard-mix named Tyko from a local animal shelter, who proves to be more than anybody can handle.

Cast

Kyle MasseyCalvin Wheeler
Kay PanabakerEmily Watson
Mitchel MussoRaymond Figg
Carter JenkinsPreston Price
Mark Christopher Lawrencele père de Calvin

