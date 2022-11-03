Life no Color

Not Available

A short indie film, directed by Tazawa Ushio of GOD×DOG PRODUCTION, which won the Visual Award in the 14th DoGA CG Animation Contest. In a town where discrimination based on colors is in place. A boy wearing red who is at the bottom of the society. A girl who passes him every time he is attending night high school. In the past, she had encountered the boy who scribbled on a wall. The girl who has understood the meaning of the message. At that time, what was the meaning of the girl's smile to the boy. Two people who have passed each other on countless occasions pass each other again in this short Boy Meets Girl animation.