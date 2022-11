Not Available

Polish professional heavyweight Marcin Rozalski cuts a menacing figure with his shaved head, tattoo-covered body and his two pit-bulls, Stalin and Satan. 'Life of a Butterfly' takes an intimate look at the man behind the bellicose mask and what motivates him to fight everyday. At 33 he knows his career cannot last forever and part of him longs to begin a new chapter in life. On the other hand, he feels resigned to his violent fate.