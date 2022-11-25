Life of Pie

Not Available

Fruita, Colorado, was a sleepy farm town on Colorado’s conservative Western Slope. Then Jen Zeuner and Ann Keller arrived. The mountain biking power couple opened a pizza shop, brought an infectious enthusiasm for riding and building trails and, through their efforts, fostered a new sense of community that revolved around bikes, art, openness and delicious pie. Today, Fruita is a thriving mountain biker’s Mecca, the Hot Tomato restaurant a buzzing downtown staple and Keller and Zeuner are living proof that great things can come from chasing your passions.