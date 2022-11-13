Not Available

When Riley (Stormy Daniels) is flung into the demanding life of stardom, she struggles with who she really is and even worse, who her friends and lovers really are. It seems that everyone wants a piece of her newfound fame. When an overzealous fan becomes seemingly dangerous she hires Frank, a former Secret Service agent, as her bodyguard. What begins as a rocky relationship between them ultimately proves to be very powerful as Frank helps Riley find herself again. But is Frank what he really appears? Take a peek into the life of Riley to find out...