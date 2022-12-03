Life on the Ledge

Not Available

Brian Leib, a thirty-two year old, ritualistic neurotic recluse who lives with his paranoid parents, only leaves his house to see his psychiatrist. His days are kept as simple as the loaf of bread he makes every morning; the first slice his breakfast, the last slice his dessert--this gives him a "sense of closure for the day." On the verge of jumping he finds a tumor on his neck. Through this new found bad news he gets the strength to talk to Claire, another patient of his psychiatrist's. Claire, a beautiful stripper with a badly stained childhood lets her male guard down and lets Brian in. In order to protect Claire, Brian gets involved with a motley crew of gangsters, faces his fears and gains the will to live... but is it too late?