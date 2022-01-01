Not Available

Life on the Murder Scene is the first live album by New Jersey's My Chemical Romance. It was released on March 21, 2006 (see 2006 in music). The release includes three discs (two DVDs and one CD) of the whole history documenting the band from the start to the present. Life on the Murder Scene is a predominantly live album, but also includes two demo tracks and a previously unreleased track. Models Jamisin Matthews and Jaime Andrews portray the demolition couple in the cover photo, booklet, packaging, DVD art, and DVD menus.