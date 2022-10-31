Life? or Theatre?

Not Available

A stunningly-crafted documentary that brings to life German-Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon in all her yearning for love and creative expression, her struggle to come to terms with her family history, and whose passion for beauty came face-to-face with the harsh reality of 1940s Europe. The title of this film comes from her remarkable 700-page painted life story in which she asks, “Where does life stop and art begin?” Director Franz Weisz masterfully weaves together interviews with people who knew her, family photographs, excerpts from a 1980 biopic, images of Charlotte’s vibrant paintings and a previously-unknown letter containing a shocking revelation.