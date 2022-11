Not Available

Follows the life of Natsuki Iijima, a windsurfer from Japan, as he battles and ultimately loses his life to liver cancer. The first and only windsurfer to compete for 8 consecutive years in the World Cup Competition, Natsuki's diagnosis overwhelms him with fear and panic. Despite this set back, with the love and devotion of his wife Hiroko and four children, he decides to live life the best he can, to the fullest, without having his life prolonged with further treatment