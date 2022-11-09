Life Through a Lens

Not Available

A heartfelt monologue of photographer Robert Zuckerman, who has worked extensively in film industry (he tells about one of his first jobs, which was to take production photographs of the Training Day with Denzel Washington, for which the latter won an Oscar) and made portraits of celebrities of the level of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Samuel Johnson and Bruce Willis. Later he found out he had APBD, the adult polyglucosan body disease, which is so rare and unexplored that its Wikipedia page doesn’t even have a counterpart in Russian. The film is made in order to spread information about APBD.