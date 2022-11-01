Not Available

Life With Ashley intrudes on film school drop-out Chris Butler's life with his eccentric teenage sister Ashley, over seven days he helps her plan a party as a decoy, to lure her unsuspecting, virginal crush into their psychological labyrinth of obsession and obscurity so that Ashley may have her way. But what happens, when plans become actions, when what's in our heads meets what's in our beds, and the way things are meets the way they ought to be? A story that captures the complexities of love and infatuation, the medley of apathy and passion that swirls in the heads of us, learning the ludicrous rules, struggling to fit into a society, aspiring to create our own. Life with Ashley shows Australian party culture like never before. Experiencing it rather than describing, a story that writes itself as it goes, a visual documentary, rather than an anecdotal one. Dresses, questions, music, sex, and a whole lot of sitting around, Life with Ashley.