Life with Dog

"My wife had faith, I had doubt - you'd be surprised how well those two work together!" That's been Joe Bigler's "life operating manual" until his wife died in a mysterious bicycle accident. Now without her faith to help him mourn, and his doubt driving toward a mystery surrounding her death, Joe is left with more questions than he can handle, and quickly finds himself spiraling into a dark abyss - uncertain of all things. His rescue comes in the form of a Dog who wanders into his rose garden and refuses to leave. "Dog," as Joe unaffectionately refers to him, never utters a single bark, but engages Joe in silent conversation, and together they form an unexpected bond. And with that bond comes a new understanding of love, mercy, and compassion along with the beginnings of a personalized faith that helps Joe not only begin to grieve and heal, but also discover the answers to the unsolved mystery surrounding his wife's accident...and ultimately an ability to forgive at the highest level.