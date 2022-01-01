Life With Mikey

Michael J. Fox stars as a child actor who has grown up, and grown out of his popularity. He now runs a talent agency with his brother, specializing in child acts, trying to discover the next child star. He gets more than he bargained for when he recruits a child pickpocket to be his next "star." Written by David Stumme
|Christina Vidal
|Angie Vega
|Nathan Lane
|Ed Chapman
|Victor Garber
|Brian Spiro
|David Krumholtz
|Barry Corman
|Cyndi Lauper
|Geena Briganti
|David Huddleston
|Herr Corcoran
