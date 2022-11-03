Life with the Dice Bag

Not Available

Life with the Dicebag is an in-depth documentary about role-playing games and the people who play them. Filmmaker Mason Booker travels across the country and into Gen Con's final year in Milwaukee to find out who the people are behind the games, and what about role-playing has transformed it from a pastime into a complete subculture. By including original animation and interviews with Gary Gygax, Chris Clark, Tony D and Brom, Life with the Dicebag overviews what role-playing is all about yet it still stays close to the heart of the industry: the devotion of its loyal fans.